Why Sarah Jessica Parker Says It's "Very Hard" to Discuss "Painful" Feud With Kim Cattrall

Don't call it a catfight.
While former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have each publicly spoken about their falling out, Parker said it's wrong to label it a "catfight." As she told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with—ever."
The actress said it's been "painful" to see the continued discussion about her relationship with Cattrall in the media because it's an inaccurate reflection of the situation. "There is not a ‘fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf."
In fact, if it were up to Parker, the falling out would not be discussed: "I've been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it's not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?"
However, the actress who plays Carrie Bradshaw did want to address the May interview, in which Cattrall said that she wasn't asked to appear in And Just Like That...
"We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," Sarah said, "and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us."
Not that Kim was offended. As she explained in May, "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie."
Nonetheless, Parker said that they weren't "slamming" Cattrall by leaving her out of the Sex and the City spin-off. "You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, ‘Well, we hear that,'" Parker said.
Regarding Cattrall's comments that she and her co-stars were merely "acquaintances," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter it was "very painful" because she, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis did not feel the same about their time working together. "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show," Parker said. "And there just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way."
Still, Parker said she understands that everyone is entitled to their feelings, saying, "It's not for me to say that 'you're wrong.'"
E! News reached out to Cattrall's reps for comment and didn't hear back.
So, there you have it.