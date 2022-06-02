Nanny Faye Is Up to No Good In Hilarious Chrisley Knows Best Teaser

Watch : Most DRAMATIC TV Moments Ever on E!

Nanny Faye is living her best life.

USA's Chrisley Knows Best is on its way back for season nine. And in an exclusive E! News teaser, Todd Chrisley's mom proves that, in her own words, she's "not no basic bitch."

The reality series, which stars Todd, his wife Julie, his children Grayson, Chase and Savannah as well as his granddaughter Chloe, will return with their usual antics, and of course, Nanny Faye is no exception as she accidentally attends a swinger party.

"Mama," Todd says to Nanny Faye, "this is a damn swinger party."

She responds, "I ain't going nowhere until I get something to eat," as she loads up her plate with vegetable crudité.

And that's all before she ups the ante with her sewing club.

"She's turned a senior sewing club into a sweatshop," Todd shares, before Nanny asks the group if "anyone needs more beer."

Top us off, Nanny Faye!