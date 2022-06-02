See Every Photo From Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

It's time for a celebration fit for a queen—Queen Elizabeth II, that is.
While Her Majesty marked 70 years on the throne in February—making her the longest reigning monarch in British history—the United Kingdom has continued to honor her Platinum Jubilee throughout the year, including with four days of events.
First up is the Trooping the Colour, otherwise known as the queen's birthday parade, on June 2. While the monarch's actual birthday is in April, this is considered her official birthday. Held at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in St. James's Park in London, the event features more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division, about 240 horses and hundreds of Army musicians.
While Queen Elizabeth II traditionally takes the royal salute on the grounds, Prince Charles did it on her behalf this year. Her Majesty, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, did, however, receive a salute from the troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The Prince of Wales was joined on horseback by Prince William and Princess Anne, and Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rode in a horse-drawn carriage.
The event also featured a gun salute. And after the parade the queen was joined on the balcony by working members of the royal family to watch the Royal Air Force Flypast. In addition to the aforementioned royals, this included her son Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, Princess Anne's husband Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Other royal family members—including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—watched nearby.
In addition, more than 3,000 jubilee beacons will be lit across the U.K.
To see photos from the big event, scroll on.