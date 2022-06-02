Olivia Culpo Shares Affordable Beauty and Fashion Essentials Just in Time for Summer

We included these products chosen by Olivia Culpo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Olivia is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Olivia Culpo is one of those forever-cool girls with an innate sense of style. She always comes through with a trendy look and perfect glam. If you want to channel your inner Olivia, the Sports Illustrated fan favorite recently shared some of her favorite affordable finds with Amazon shoppers.

"I'm excited to take you through my favorite things for the summer and beach months," Olivia said during an Amazon Live stream. The model added, "I'm sure a lot of you are as obsessed with Amazon as I am, so I was really excited to show you guys some of my favorite looks and skincare and makeup."

Olivia found a bathing suit that can be worn in four different ways and versatile, classic fashions just in time for summer. She also shared her beach bag essentials and some warm-weather beauty must-haves.