Actress Alicia Witt Reflects on Tragic Death of Her Parents Amid Cancer Battle

Alicia Witt is smiling again.

Six months after the sudden passing of her parents, the Orange Is The New Black actress opened up about her battle with breast cancer and how she had completed her sixth and final round of chemical therapy.

On June 1, Alicia shared a video of herself on Instagram, taken two months prior, beaming from ear-to-ear in a medical office as she rings a gong to signify finishing the last batch of her treatments. Shouting out her "beloved, brilliant, collaborative, communicative doctor" in the caption, Alicia, 46, wrote that she was surrounded by "tiny crew of human angels" who kept spirits high throughout her journey.

In the clip, the Urban Legend star is also seen wearing a Penguin Cold Cap, a scalp cooling process recognized for its effective results in minimizing hair loss. She also shared several photos proudly holding up her chemotherapy certificate of completion.