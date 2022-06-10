The Challenge's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Pregnancy Journey for Baby No. 2

Cory Wharton is ready for a new challenge.

The Challenge veteran and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Maya Grace Wharton.

"I wanna say God is good and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!" Cory began his post. "Maya was been diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia, a form congenital heart disease."

According to Cory, Maya had her first successful surgery on June 7 and is now in the recovery process. While she hasn't made it out of the hospital, both Mom and Dad "can't wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs."

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Mila. Cory is also raising 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

As for why Cory wanted to share his daughter's health struggles, he explained that he wanted to help families in similar situations.