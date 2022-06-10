The Challenge's Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Cory Wharton is ready for a new challenge.
The Challenge veteran and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Maya Grace Wharton.
"I wanna say God is good and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!" Cory began his post. "Maya was been diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia, a form congenital heart disease."
According to Cory, Maya had her first successful surgery on June 7 and is now in the recovery process. While she hasn't made it out of the hospital, both Mom and Dad "can't wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs."
The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Mila. Cory is also raising 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.
As for why Cory wanted to share his daughter's health struggles, he explained that he wanted to help families in similar situations.
"Daddy loves you so much, you are so strong, everyday visiting you in NICU isn't easy but if that's what it takes then we are gonna do that," he wrote. "We are always right by your side. I'm so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can't wait to watch your personality blossom, and I can't wait for you to meet your sisters they have SOOOO MUCH love for you and they both are going to be incredible big sisters to you."
Taylor added, "Mommy loves you so so much. You are so incredibly strong and such a brave little girl. Mommy & daddy are so so proud of you and how far you have come in just a week."
Back in March, Cory celebrated his birthday by sharing the news that his family is expanding. In an Instagram post, the Teen Mom OG star wrote to his future child, "Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you're gonna do the same."
Cory and Taylor first met during season one of Ex on the Beach in 2019 and dated briefly after the show wrapped. Despite breaking up initially, Cory said the two never lost that first spark. Now that they are parents, their love story has only grown stronger.
"She has motherly instinct. She's just the type to take care of you," Cory previously told E! News when celebrating the launch of Nails By Ryder K. "She's beautiful. She's gorgeous. She loves Ryder like Ryder is her own and that meant a lot to me…This girl has been by my side since day one."
As for Taylor, she was quick to describe Cory as an "amazing father" who is also a great partner.
"Honestly, he balances me out because I feel like I'm very high strung and emotional," she said. "He just brings me back down. We're definitely a great team."
And while parenthood absolutely takes priority in this household, Cory can't help but envision a return to The Challenge where he can win big for his family.
"I love doing the show. It gets me going and I want to come back," he said. "I think my big return—MTV you hear this?—season 40 for $2 million cash prize. I'm winning. What a better story? Cory with three kids comes back. He's always getting second place. Now he wins a million. I will definitely be back."