The Courtship's Nicole Remy Reveals Daniel Bochicchio Called Off Their Engagement

Watch : "The Courtship" Bachelorette Nicole Remy Dishes on New Show!

Sometimes, happily ever after is more complicated than it seems.

The premiere season of USA Network's regency-themed dating series The Courtship saw Lady Nicole Remy set off to a 19th century castle, where she hoped to fall in love with one of her 16 eligible suitors.

And fall she did. Nicole ultimately chose Daniel Bochicchio, who proposed during the season finale on May 25. She said yes, and the rest was history, right?

Not exactly. In an exclusive, candid interview with E! News, Nicole revealed that she and Daniel are no longer together.

"A little over a month after filming, he officially broke up with me," Nicole said. "I was heartbroken. The feelings I had for him on the show and post-filming were always the same, and I wanted nothing more than to spend my life with him, whereas Danny told me after the show wrapped that he felt differently about me, and no longer felt like I was the one."