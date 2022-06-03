How Orville Peck is Encouraging Fans to "Be Who They Are" on His Bronco Tour

Watch : The Highwomen on "Making More Spots" for Women in Country Music

Each night on Orville Peck's Bronco Tour, the show begins—as all country concerts should—with a "Yeehaw!" Then, band in tow, the masked singer sweeps onto the stage like a warm Delta breeze, bringing with him nearly two hours of rollicking hits, swoon-worthy ballads and a hearty dose of his trademark "glorious sadness."

Since hitting the music scene in 2017, Orville has kept his identity wrapped under the tight band (and often long-flowing, accompanying fringe) of a mask. While details of his nomadic lifestyle have seeped through over the years—he was raised in South Africa, trained in ballet and classical theater and cut his teeth performing on London's West End and at small saloons in Toronto—the real way to get to know the country star is beyond the physical: it's through his tales of rip-roaring adventure, earth-shattering loss and almost romances from his extensive travels.

In fact, back in March 2020, Orville and his band were "around a week" into a "massive, international tour" when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered their months-long plans and led the artist to a self-described "emotional and psychological reckoning." But, as the dust settled around him, Orville's second album, titled Bronco, came galloping out of the haze.