We Dare You Not to Cringe at This I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 First-Look

Watch : I Love a Mama's Boy EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Season 3 Cast

We've heard of keeping it all in the family—but this is a little ridiculous.

The mothers and sons of I Love a Mama's Boy are pushing familial bonds to the limit in this exclusive look at season three, premiering June 19 on TLC.

"I'm very close with my mom," Matt says about his mother Kelly in the trailer. "She's my best friend. A lot of people find that odd."

Following a dramatic break-up with girlfriend Kim, Matt and his mother return in season three. But have no fear, Matt already has a new girlfriend: 25-year-old Brittany, who is forced to juggle Matt and Matt's relationship with Kelly.

"She's a firecracker who stands up for herself and holds her own against Kelly's incessant and increasingly outrageous hazing," according to the network. What could go wrong?

Elsewhere, there's Ethan who calls his mother Esther "sexy" and says that, on his wedding day, his mom will "be naked and she'll be walking me right down the aisle." Let's hope our save the date gets lost in the mail.