Bare Necessities Sale: Last Day to Get This $92 Swimsuit for Just $20, Plus More Major Discounts

Sometimes, it's nerve-wracking to shop for swimsuits, bras, and panties. And then, when you find a style that you feel comfortable in that actually looks good, it ends up being super expensive, right? So many of us are way too familiar with that unfortunate shopping scenario. If you're looking for great deals, today's the last day to shop these discounts from Bare Necessities Sale into Summer event.
You can get this $92 Camio Mio swimsuit for just $20, but that's not the only great deal at Bare Necessities. There are so many can't-miss discounts from top brands, including Cosabella, Hanky Panky, Calvin Klein, and Natori. Let's check them out.
Bare Necessities Deals
Camio Mio Ditsy Floral Halter Bikini Top
Don't miss this 78% discount! The Camio Mio Ditsy Floral Halter Bikini Top has a plunging neckline and double halter straps, so you can customize your fit to your comfort. There are two coordinating bottoms to choose from.
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong Fashion 3-Pack
Hanky Panky makes the BEST undies, at least in my opinion anyway. They look cute, feel comfortable, never dig in, and they easily adjust to my weight fluctuations since they are "one size fits most." You'll want these in every color, trust me.
Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Racie Bralette
I have always steered away from bralettes because of the lack of support, but this is the one bralette that has really come through for me. I could not recommend it more. It's super supportive, comfortable, and it's pretty.
Kiawah Island Halter Bikini
Even if you're swimming in the backyard, you'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation in this printed swimsuit. There are two matching bottoms to choose from.
Calvin Klein Invisibles Convertible Bralette
If you're looking for bra that's smooth underneath your outfit and never pokes through, this is an amazing choice and it comes in many colors.
Glamorise MagicLift Front-Close Posture Back Wire-Free Bra
This wire-free bra may be what you need to relieve your back and shoulder pain, according to the brand. Its MagicLift, cushioned band lifts, shapes, and supports.
A shopper said, "I sent this bra to a woman as a gift. She is very large and has never had a bra that gives her "breathing room." I am helping her out and have been in search of a comfortable bra for her. She just called to let me know she received the bra I sent and after trying it on she was actually in tears it felt so good and was easy to put on."
Natori Feathers Plunge Bra
This lightweight t-shirt bra is incredibly soft, sexy, and comfortable. It's available in 21 colors.
PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Lounge Pants
Give yourself the dose of luxury that you deserve with these super soft, satin lounge pants, which come in seven colors.
Dominique Kate Medium Control High-waist Thigh Slimmer
This high-waisted shaper has a medium level of support to smooth and contour without binding or digging into your skin. It also comes in beige.
Pour Moi Jenn Convertible High Impact Underwire Sports Bra
High-impact sports bras are rarely cute. This convertible bra comes in so many colors and patterns. A fashionable sports bra is the best motivation to work out, right?
