Why Maren Morris Is "Excited" to Bring Son Hayes on Tour

Watch : Maren Morris Expands on Her "Humble Quest" to Motherhood

Parenting duty doesn't get put on pause for a nationwide tour.

Grammy Award-winning country star Maren Morris chatted with E! News' Daily Pop on June 1 about bringing her 2-year-old son, Hayes Hurd, along for her Humble Quest tour this summer.

"I think he thinks the tour bus is like camp or something, 'cause he just has no idea what's going on, but he gets so excited," she told hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais. "My tour starts next week, so this will be my first time touring with a baby or a kid, so I'm excited. It's gonna change my way of doing things in a good way, I think."

Maren welcomed her son back in March 2020 with husband Ryan Hurd, right as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began. "It was very weird to give birth to my first kid in such an uncertain time for the world," she said. "And then, my tour got canceled because all live touring got canceled for two years because of COVID."