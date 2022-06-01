Kate Moss Supports Johnny Depp at Concert in London After Testifying in Amber Heard Trial

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Six days after testifying by video in Johnny Depp's defamation case, Kate Moss attended Depp's concert held at Robert Albert Hall in London, England.

The supermodel was spotted leaving the venue on May 31 after Depp took the stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The U.K. performance marked Depp's third consecutive show of the week with Beck. Throughout their performance series, which kicked off on May 29 in Sheffield, Beck and Depp performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation." Depp also joined Beck to deliver covers of well-known hits on the guitar such as Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," per videos that have surfaced on the Internet.

Prior to attending his concert at Royal Albert Hall, Moss, who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from 1994 to 1998, testified during his defamation trial against Amber Heard on May 25. The supermodel appeared before the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on video after Heard testified weeks earlier that during an alleged confrontation with Depp, she "instantly" thought "of Kate Moss and stairs."