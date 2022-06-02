"DTF" Kim Kardashian Reveals "BDE" Rumors Inspired Her to Reach Out to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian took things into her own hands to get the ball rolling with Pete Davidson—quite literally.
In the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim finally revealed what went down after she and Pete met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.
It turns out things didn't get off with the smoothest of starts.
"I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said. "I was like 'Oh shit maybe I've been...maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."
But Kim was persistent!
"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim recalled. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."
For those not up-to-date on the lingo: BDE is an abbreviation for "big d--k energy" and DTF stands for "down to f--k." Basically, Kim was looking for some action.
However, as we know, Kim and Pete blossomed into much more. Weeks later, the two were seen holding hands in public and the rest, as they say, is history.
In the episode, Kim explained why she was initially hesitant to share details about her relationship with Pete—especially on camera.
"I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like 'Oh my god, I met someone and I'm having fun' and then just like start talking about it on a show," Kim revealed. "Then if we weren't talking months later I'd be an idiot. Or a whore, either one."
Pete even made an appearance on the June 2 episode—OK, it's just over the phone but we'll take what we can get.
While Kim left—on her custom private plane—for the Dominican Republic to shoot the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Pete called her and the two chatted briefly as Kim gave Pete a tour of the plane.
The episode ended with Kim being delivered a gift from Pete, though we never find out what it is. "Oh my god!" Kim exclaimed. "Shut up, these are my favorite!"
Oh, these two. They've come a long way from a booty call text.
New episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream every Thursday on Hulu.