Why Johnny Depp Wasn't in Virginia Court When Amber Heard Verdict Was Read

Watch : Why Johnny Depp WON'T LOOK at Amber Heard In Court

Content warning: This story discusses abuse.

While the world watched as the verdict for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case was read, some couldn't help but notice that the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was not in the courtroom.

So where was he? A source close to Depp told E! News that, due to work commitments made before the trial, the actor would not be physically present for the June 1 verdict in Virginia. He was, however, watching from the U.K., added the insider. After all, he did have performances in England over the past few days.

Heard, on the other hand, was present, which "shows where [her] priorities are," a spokesperson for the actress told E! News. "Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Ultimately, the jury ruled that Heard was liable for defaming Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found that Heard was defamed when Depp's lawyer called her allegations of abuse a hoax, and she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.