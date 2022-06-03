Why JoJo Siwa's "Fearless" Coming Out Journey Is Exactly What Kids Need to See

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa is living life loud and proud.

Back in January 2021, the YouTuber came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, a moment that garnered headlines and sparked conversations in families about love and sexuality. To this day, JoJo is proud about sharing her truth with the world.

"I was fearless, truthfully," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "When I came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm gay. This is what it is.' Then I realized how scared I should have been. But to me, I just was so okay because it was who I am. I couldn't think twice about it."

That honesty has quickly made JoJo a role model for many young people navigating their sexuality and identity. And with Pride Month upon us, the former Nickelodeon star is urging her fans and followers to be vocal allies for a community she is more than proud to be part of.

"The best thing is to look at somebody the way you would look at everyone and not judge," the 19-year-old, who is dating Kylie Prew, shared. "Two girls are holding hands, great. If somebody's transgender, great. If somebody is straight, great. If a man and a woman are getting married, great. It's all equal and no one is greater than the other."