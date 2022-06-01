﻿Johnny Depp Breaks Silence After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Johnny Depp is speaking out after winning his dramatic legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse on June 1 due to work obligations when, after 13 hours of deliberations, the jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. However, from across the pond in the U.K., Depp thanked the jury in a statement issued by his spokesperson, sharing that they "gave me my life back."

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," he said. "All in the blink of an eye."

He continued, "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Now, six years later, Depp shared that he feels his life is finally getting back on track, adding, "I am truly humbled."