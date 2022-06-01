Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress Tease the Future of "Creddie" on iCarly

Watch : iCarly: Will Creddie EVER Happen?

iCarly fans may be getting the ship they've been waiting for.

Ahead of the show's season two finale on June 3, stars Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress addressed their characters'—Carly Shay and Freddie Benson—romantic future on E! News' Daily Pop on June 1.

A potential romance between the two has been hinted at throughout the Paramount+ revival, Miranda told hosts Loni Love and Francesca Amiker that she and Nathan are just as clueless about their characters' futures as fans are, saying, "We don't even know if 'Creddie' will happen."

"I wish we had better information, more definite stuff, but it has not even been officially decided," Nathan added. "Although, I think we can say, people are really gonna wanna watch that last episode, this finale that's coming up. It's a very important episode for the 'Creddie' fans."

Fans have shipped the onscreen best friends ever since the original Nickelodeon series premiered in 2007, as Freddie had a massive crush on Carly in earlier seasons until he began dating her BFF and iCarly co-host, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy).