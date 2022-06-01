Would Lindsay Lohan Join The Real Housewives of Dubai? Caroline Stanbury Says...

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Announces NEW PODCAST The Lohdown

Lindsay Lohan could potentially join The Real Housewives of Dubai? That's so fetch!

The newest series in the Real Housewives franchise premiered June 1 on Peacock. And while we may have just met the cast, one of the housewives, Caroline Stanbury, is trying to recruit one of her dear friends to join the Peacock series.

"I've known Lindsay for years," Stanbury told Page Six. "She's an actress. She'd be a great Housewife!"

But as much as Stanbury—and the rest of us—would like to see the Mean Girls actress on our small screens, the 46-year-old doesn't think it will happen.

"I don't think she'd want to do it," Stanbury shared. "Her first love [is acting]."

Has Stanbury forgotten Lohan's previous foray into reality tv? We haven't. (Editor's note: Everyone should watch Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.)

But even if we won't be seeing Lindsay in the Housewives universe, Stanbury said the actress has a lot of content coming down the pipeline.

"I actually spoke to her today. She's doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [Lohdown] podcast," she shared. "I can't imagine she'd be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to."