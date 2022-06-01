NFL Star Russell Wilson's Father's Day Gift Guide is Fit for a Champion

We interviewed Russell Wilson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Russell's brands Good Man Brand and Human Nation. Russell is a paid spokesperson for Molecule. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are not sure what to get your dad for Father's Day this year, let NFL star Russell Wilson guide your shopping. The Denver Broncos quarterback shared some of his favorite gifts for active dads in an exclusive E! News interview, including some picks from his own brands Good Man Brand and Human Nation. He also talked about his Father's Day plans with his wife Ciara and their kids.

The football player told E!, "This year we will be traveling as family internationally and will show our kids other parts of the world. It doesn't matter what we are doing. As long as we are spending time together, that's what matters!"

If you are looking for game-winning gift ideas for the paternal figure in your life, Russell has some thoughtful picks your dad will appreciate.