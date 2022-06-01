Kim Kardashian Announces Launch of New Beauty Brand SKKN BY KIM

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian is back in the beauty game after shutting down KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance with a new skincare brand called SKKN BY KIM. The new products will deliver "rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin," according to a press release.
Kim shared, "In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand."
She also explained how her own struggles led to the creation of this new brand, sharing, "What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it. Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise— and I knew I had to share my learnings."
SKKYN BY KIM will debut its nine core products on June 21, 2022 through its direct-to-consumer website.
SKKN BY KIM Products Preview
The SKKN BY KIM collection features nine core products in sleek, minimalistic, nude packaging that aligns so perfectly with Kim's signature aesthetic.
- Cleanser ($43/$37 refill): A lightly-foaming cleanser developed to gently dissolve any makeup, water-resistant residues, unwanted oils, and impurities without stripping skin.
- Toner ($45/$38 refill): A skin-renewing toner using double acidic and enzymatic exfoliation to help reduce the appearance of pores and enhance skin's texture.
- Exfoliator ($55/$47 refill): A double mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator that helps promote skin resurfacing, leaving skin renewed, refreshed and retexturized.
- Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($90/$77 refill): A multi-molecular weight hyaluronic acid serum that delivers long-lasting, 72-hour moisture, and helps reduce dehydration and the appearance of fine lines.
- Vitamin C8 Serum ($90/$77 refill): Featured with a powerful dose of vitamin C8 to help boost collagen synthesis, this serum is clinically proven to diminish the appearance of pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines.
- Face Cream ($85/$72 refill): A luxuriously indulgent firming moisturizer that works to nourish and revive skin. Formulated with postbiotics and enriched with a natural alternative to retinol, this cream visibly improves firmness, elasticity, and radiance.
- Eye Cream ($75/$64 refill): A moisturizing eye cream that preserves elasticity while acting to reduce puffiness and fine lines around the eye. Formulated with hyaluronic acid for added hydration and peptides to help stimulate collagen production, this product promotes a visibly firm, rested, and illuminated eye contour.
- Oil Drops ($95/$81 refill): Developed with a highly stable, active form of Vitamin C, this supercharged oil evens out the complexion, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and immediately promotes radiant and glowy looking skin.
- Night Oil ($95/$81 refill): A nourishing recovery treatment developed to help reenergize skin overnight for supple, smooth, and glowy skin by morning that feels hydrated and plumped.
If you're still shopping, check out these 15 sweat-proof beauty products that will help you beat the summer heat.