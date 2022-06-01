Does Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Approve of Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo? She Says...

Breaking

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy dished on the show's upcoming eighth season and revealed her thoughts on co-star Craig Conover's relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm cast isn't exactly known for minding their manners, but Madison LeCroy has nothing but kind words for co-star Craig Conover and his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

Asked for her thoughts on the Summer House star during an Amazon livestream on June 1, Madison admitted to being "a huge fan."  

"Love Paige, I think she's adorable," Madison said. "She can do no wrong."

As for Paige's boyfriend, who Madison hasn't always been friendly with in the past (namely because of Madison's tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Craig's BFF, Austen Kroll), she added, "I hope Craig is good. I know he loves her. I hope they stay together because I want her around more often."

Paige has been spending time in Charleston ever since she and Craig started dating last summer. She's even set to appear on the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm, which Madison remained tight-lipped about during her recent livestream. 

"You have to promise me you'll stay tuned and watch," she told viewers. "All you guys have to know, I know there was a little bit of confusion, is I'm not going anywhere and I'm in there. You have to understand my priorities have changed tremendously than what they were when I was in this mix years prior."

Bravo

Still raising her son Hudson, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, Madison is currently engaged to Brett Randle. "Hopefully everybody stays tuned," she added, "and we can get another season in, and hopefully then that's when you'll see more of the wedding planning things happen."

In the meantime, season eight sounds like it's going to be plenty entertaining. As Craig exclusively told E! News in March, "This is about as OG as Southern Charm [can] get. Like, there's stuff that viewers are gonna see, you're just not gonna believe it. It's crazy."

He added that both he and his co-star Shep Rose will be especially fun to watch, though viewers can also expect to see "some serious stuff develop." As Craig teased, "There's just a ton of layers this year."

Southern Charm season eight premieres Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

