Gap’s Shop It Like It’s Hot Sale Has Cheap Deals on Shorts, Sandals, Jeans & More Starting at Just $3

Now that many of us are in summer-mode, it's the perfect time to update your closet for the season. If you're looking to stock up on versatile basics like tank tops, tees or shorts, we've got an incredible sale you'll want to shop ASAP.
Gap is holding a Shop It Like It's Hot Sale where you can save big on all the wardrobe essentials for summer. We're talking 50% off shorts, 40% off tops and 30% off dresses, as well as 10% off on top of that.
If those discounts weren't enough, sale styles are also an extra 50% off! With a discount that good, you could find some surprisingly cheap deals like these $80 mid-rise skinny jeans for just $6 or these shopper-fave flip-flops for $3. All you have to do is enter the code MORE at checkout to get that extra 50% off.
Be sure to check out Gap's incredible sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
Gap Mid Rise True Skinny Jeans with Washwell
Want to score a crazy good deal? These mid-rise skinny jeans in washed black are o sale right now for just $6. Not only that, shoppers love how well these jeans fit. In fact, one called it a "true to size miracle."
Gap Sugarcane Printed Flip Flops
Gap's Sugarcane Printed Flip Flops come in four summer-ready patterns including blood orange floral and classic blue stripes. According to Gap reviews, these flip flops are high quality, especially for the low price. Right now, it's on sale for less than $3!
Gap Sugarcane Flip Flops
If solid colors are more your thing, Gap's top-rated Sugarcane Flip Flops come in seven colors including white, black and fuchsia. Right now, they're on sale for less than $4.
Gap Shrunken T-Shirt
Gap's simple and chic Shrunken T-Shirt features a stylish slightly cropped length and soft knit. It's available in this cute Happy Pink color for $5, or tie dye shades for $3.
Gap The Gen Good Mid Rise Denim Shorts
These versatile ecru-colored mid rise denim shorts are originally $40, but they're on sale today for less than $10.
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage T-Shirt
Gap's organic cotton vintage tees are perfect for hot summer days. According to shoppers, they're soft, lightweight and comfortable. One even said these look dressier than your average t-shirt. These come in a ton of colors, many of which are on sale for just $10.
Gap Forever Favorite Tank Top
This basic tank is sure to be your "forever favorite." According to one recent review, it really is the best tank ever. "I have purchased at least two of each color and am back for a few more," they wrote. "Very nice neckline. Longer length is great. Nicely fitted, but not too tight, as some tanks can be. Holds shape very well. I wear them to sleep in as well as casually with shorts, leggings or jeans. Layers well. Fits TTS. Just love them!"
GapFit Breathe Cropped T-Shirt
These cropped tees are made with lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, so you'll be comfortable, cool and stylish all summer long. It comes in seven colors and it's on sale for $12.
Gap Vintage Soft Mockneck Oversized Sweatshirt
According to one Gap review, this is "extremely comfortable" and "the softest sweatshirt in the world." It's perfect to have on hand for chillier summer evenings. It comes in several colors, and it's on sale right now for just $21. Such a great deal.
Gap High Rise Sleep Leggings in TENCEL Modal
Gap shoppers love these leggings, which are perfect for sleep or lounging around the house. They're originally $40, but you can snag a pair for as low as $6.
Gap Straw Beach Tote Bag
Got a beach day coming up? This trendy straw tote bag is on sale right now for just $24.
GapFit Twist-Front T-Shirt
The GapFit Twist-Front Tee is a must-have for hot summer days. It's made with lightweight performance jersey that'll keep you cool while you're working out or exploring a new city. It also comes in six colors including black, pink and heather grey. Right now, it's on sale for $12.
