And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon Says Miranda Always Had "Lesbianic Qualities"

Miranda was born this way.
In And Just Like That...'s debut season, Cynthia Nixon's character realized that she was interested in the same sex, which came as a surprise to viewers—but not to the actress. "Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her," she told Variety. "And I think for a lot of gay women, she—we didn't have a gay woman! But she was a stand-in for the gay women we didn't have."
Nixon acknowledged that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was a "little queer" in the series (she dated a woman in season four) but said it was "very different."
On the show, Miranda was frequently going up against men and challenging tradition, both of which Nixon cited as key characteristics of many lesbians. As she told Variety, "I think not having to be under a man's thumb has always been one of the very appealing things that being with another woman has to offer."
Even showrunner Michael Patrick King thought that Miranda's tendency toward "anarchy" was a sign that she could be gay.
So when he planned stories for the spin-off, King knew that he wanted to break up Steve (David Eigenberg) and Miranda, who would start dating a woman. And while Nixon was supportive of Miranda coming out, she didn't like King's idea of having Miranda date her law school professor.
"I know we're crossing a lot of boundaries here that people have a lot of opinions about," she explained, "but for me a boundary that I don't want to see Miranda cross is dating her professor, you know? That's not OK with me."
Instead, King paired Miranda with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), a nonbinary comedian and the co-host of a podcast, that featured Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).
While the Miranda and Che coupling drew criticism from some fans of the beloved franchise, Ramírez think it's good to shake things up. As they said in a separate interview with Variety, "Che is a great reminder that even when we don't like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else."
But does Miranda's coming out story mean Che is staying for good? Well, King said there's going to be "more of Che" in season two.
The first season of And Just Like That... is streaming now on HBO Max.