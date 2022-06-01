How James Earl Jones Returned to the Star Wars Franchise

Give yourself to the Dark Side because James Earl Jones is back!
Jones has officially returned to reprise his role as the voice of Darth Vader in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi. On the third episode of the series, which dropped June 1, Vader first appeared during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor (Moses Ingram). Until now, it had not been announced that the 91-year-old actor would once again be voicing the iconic villain.
Hayden Christenson stars as Darth Vader in the series. And while Christenson was inside of the Vader suit, Jones' voice was heard during the scene rather than 41-year-old's voice.
Jones was first introduced as the voice of Vader during 1977's Star Wars Episode IV, and again in Episodes V, VI and IX, as well as Rebels and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
But Jones wasn't the only familiar voice in the episode. Scrubs actor Zach Braff made a guest appearance as the voice of an Empire devotee named Freck.
Along with Jones, Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series also stars Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
The six-episode miniseries takes place 10 years after the events of the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the third film in the prequel trilogy.
The series follows Obi-Wan, who is living in self-imposed exile on Tatooine, as he witnesses the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now known as the evil Sith lord and Darth Vader.
