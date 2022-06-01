Zendaya's Birthday Tribute to Tom Holland Will Make You Feel Euphoric

Watch : Did Tom Holland & Zendaya REALLY Buy a House Together?

Can you think of a more marvel-ous birthday tribute?

Zendaya celebrated her boyfriend Tom Holland's 26th birthday on June 1 with a super message on Instagram. Sharing a never-before-seen photo of the couple, the actress, 25, wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

All together now: Awwwww!

This isn't the first time Zendaya and Tom have shown each other some love on the 'gram. The Euphoria star expressed how proud she was of "my Spider-Man" ahead of the release of their 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. And Tom celebrated "an incredible achievement for the most incredible person" when Zendaya received the Fashion Icon honor at that year's CFDA Awards.

Of course, they support each other off the web, too. Whether they're attending red carpet events together or enjoying romantic date nights, the two continue to make fans swoon.

Still, Tom and Zendaya typically call on the superpower of invisibility when it comes to their romance. They sparked dating rumors for years, but insisted they were just friends—until they were photographed kissing in a car last summer.