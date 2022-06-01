Watch Sia Surprise Survivor Contestant Drea Wheeler With $100,000

The tribe, er, actually, Sia has spoken.
Though Maryanne Oketch took home the $1 million prize on Survivor season 42, the "Cheap Thrills" singer believes Drea Wheeler was the one to really outwit, outplay and outlast her fellow castaways. So, she surprised Drea with a $100,000 check.
"You're an amazing woman," Sia told the shocked 35-year-old in a May 31 video shared on the CBS show's Twitter account. "You played the game, like, so smooth and your fire got put out way too early for my liking. And also the way you handled that situation at Tribal was so graceful and I just love you."
But Sia wanted to offer Drea more than just kind words. "I want to give you $100,000 just to say, like, you're a good person," the singer told a visibly emotional Drea. "And you deserve to be rewarded for being a good person. I love you."
Upon hearing the news, Drea immediately put her head down on her knees and began to cry even harder. Wiping tears from her eyes, she simply said, "Thank you."
"I'm genuinely speechless right now," Drea shared. "I'm so very grateful for this moment. Thank you so much."
Sia replied, "You're welcome. I love you. Keep going!"
During season 42 of the reality competition series, Drea—who had more advantages than any player in the game—was voted off the island after being blindsided by fellow contestant Omar Zaheer. She finished in seventh place, landing a spot on the jury.
Throughout the years, Sia has often given away prize money, called The Sia Awards, to her favorite players from each season. Back in 2019, the Survivor superfan gifted season 39 contestant Jamal Shipman $15,000 and gave fellow stars Elaine Stott and Janet Carbin each $100,000.