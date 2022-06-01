Breaking

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

The Fate of Our Flag Means Death Revealed

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby are set to return to the high seas in season two of HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death. Plus, find out which other shows are returning!

By Cydney Contreras Jun 01, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

There's no need to walk the plank just yet.

On June 1, HBO Max confirmed the hit series Our Flag Means Death will set sail on another season. "We felt the show was special while we were making it," creator David Jenkins said in a statement, "but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet."

The romantic comedy is very loosely based on the travels of real-life pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who left his aristocratic family behind to pursue a life of debauchery on the ship Revenge. As HBO Max's description puts it: "Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika WaititiTo their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it."

Fans truly ship Blackbeard and Stede, so here's hoping it's smooth sailing for the lovers in season two.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Keep reading to learn the fate of your other favorite shows, including Apple TV+'s Slow Horses!

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

ABC made a deal with Shark Tank, renewing it for a 14th season.

Disney
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

We can't get enough of The Conners. The ABC comedy will return with a fifth season.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Renewed: Hell's Kitchen

This news is heavenly! 

Chef Gordon is back as Hell's Kitchen returns for season 21.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

Big Sky will return with a new season and a new lead: Jensen Ackles!

ABC
Renewed: The Wonder Years (ABC)

The Wonder Years reboot will have a second season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

There will be more Home Economics, as the comedy was renewed for a third season in May.

The CW
Canceled: Legacies (The CW)

Don't expect to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, as Legacies has been canceled by The CW.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back for a new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

The OG Real Housewives series will be back for a 17th season.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

No need to flip a table, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been renewed.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

As was previously announced, the Real Housewives of New York will be back, but the new cast is still TBD.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

After a headline-making sophomore season, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been renewed.

Bravo
Renewed: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The cast will continue to SURve up drama, as Bravo has renewed the reality series for a tenth season.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck (Bravo)

Getting ready to hit the water again with Captain Lee, as Below Deck has been renewed by Bravo.

Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

All aboard! Bravo is heading back to the Mediterranean with a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Emily Shur/Bravo
Renewed: Top Chef (Bravo)

Top Chef will continue to cook up some quality TV! The competition series has been renewed by Bravo.

Ramona Rosales/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Bravo is ready to hit the catwalk once more, as Project Runway has been renewed for a new season.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Renewed: Summer House (Bravo)

We can't wait to find out what Carl, Lindsay, Kyle and company are up to when Summer House returns!

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks "Hope" for Will Smith & Chris Rock After Slap

3

Why Liam Payne Dislikes Zayn Malik—But Is Also on His Side

Don't miss a brand new episode of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Thursday, June 2, at 9 a.m. PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be recapping the biggest moments from The Real Housewives of Dubai's season one premiere.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

2

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks "Hope" for Will Smith & Chris Rock After Slap

3

Why Liam Payne Dislikes Zayn Malik—But Is Also on His Side

4

Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

5

Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker