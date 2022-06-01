The Fate of Our Flag Means Death Revealed

Watch : Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

There's no need to walk the plank just yet.

On June 1, HBO Max confirmed the hit series Our Flag Means Death will set sail on another season. "We felt the show was special while we were making it," creator David Jenkins said in a statement, "but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet."

The romantic comedy is very loosely based on the travels of real-life pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who left his aristocratic family behind to pursue a life of debauchery on the ship Revenge. As HBO Max's description puts it: "Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they have to survive it."

Fans truly ship Blackbeard and Stede, so here's hoping it's smooth sailing for the lovers in season two.