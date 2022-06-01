Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Line Will Speed Onto Your Watchlist With This Trailer

Watch : Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turn Jay Z Into a NASCAR Fan?

Prepare for the reality TV ride of a lifetime because NASCAR driver Austin Dillon is getting his own series.

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane will follow the wild lifestyle of the Daytona 500 Champion, along with his wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and the couple's best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. As the group explains in the below trailer, they've been extremely close for more than eight years. "We're not blood," Whitney says, "but we're still family."

Austin and Paul are especially close, as Paul is the tire carrier for Austin's pit crew. Whitney even dubbed him "the person that really completes" her husband.

Paul's other "person" is Mariel, and making their reality TV debut all the more exciting is the fact that they'll be able to document their first pregnancy. In between trips to the track, expect to see shenanigans ranging from an emotional baby shower to a football game involving diapers.