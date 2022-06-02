All the Details on Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion

Watch : Chris Pratt Talks Honeymoon Sunburn, "Jurassic World 3" & More

Get ready for a spectacular Jurassic World Dominion premiere, where E! will have the red carpet covered like never before.

Kicking off on Monday, June 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion will take over the premiere's red carpet outside Los Angeles' world-famous Chinese Theatre, with seasoned hosts—Rocsi Diaz and pop-culture expert Naz Perez—interviewing the cast and celebrity fans, including Chris Pratt​, Bryce Dallas Howard​, and Laura Dern​.

E! will also be speaking with your other favorite cast members, both old and new, such as Sam Neill​, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise​, Mamoudou Athie​, Isabella Sermon​, Campbell Scott​, BD Wong​, Omar Sy​, Justice Smith​, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Kristoffer Polaha, plus a few surprise guests (among other surprises to come!).

If you're eager for more fun even earlier, be sure to tune in to the Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will host the special from a prime spot on the red carpet in the middle of the action, where fans will experience A-list arrivals, interviews, trivia, and a Fandago ticket giveaway.