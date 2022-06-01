Elliot Page Shares His "Biggest Joy" After Transitioning

Watch : Elliot Page Is Ready for Summer in First Shirtless Pic

For Elliot Page, happiness is living as his authentic self.

"I can't overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself," he said in an interview for Esquire's summer issue. "I know I look different to others, but to me I'm just starting to look like myself. It's indescribable, because I'm just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am."

Before his transition, Elliot didn't think he'd ever feel this peace. "The greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present," the Umbrella Academy star continued. "To go out in a group of new people and be able to engage in a way where I didn't feel this constant sensation to flee from my body, this never-ending sensation of anxiety and nervousness and wanting out. When I say I couldn't have ever imagined feeling that way, I mean that with every sense of me."