Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo Leaves Hawkins High for a New School in Honor Society

Gaten Matarazzo is back in the classroom.

Following a journey through the Upside Down in Stranger Things, the 19-year-old returns to the real world in the upcoming Paramount+ and Awesomeness Films movie Honor Society. Described by the network as a "hilarious, edgy coming-of-age comedy [that] explores the costs and rewards of being a tenaciously ambitious young woman in the modern world."

Gaten stars alongside Australian actress Angourie Rice, who recently played Kate Winslet's daughter in the HBO drama Mare of Easttown. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker round out the cast.

Honor Society is a classic enemies-to-lovers movie, in which straight-A student Honor, played by Angourie, will stop at nothing to get into her dream college, Harvard. But she encounters an obstacle in the form of Gaten's Michael, one of her biggest competitors, who she ends up falling in love with.

The movie exclusively premieres Friday, July 29 on Paramount+.