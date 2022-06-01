Sigourney Weaver Honors "Lovely" Heartbreakers Co-Star Ray Liotta Days After His Death

Sigourney Weaver will never forget Ray Liotta's charm.
Days after the Emmy winner's tragic passing, his Heartbreakers co-star is honoring his memory. "Ray's lovesick gangster, Dean, is the real heartbreaker in Heartbreakers," Weaver, referring to Liotta's on-screen character in the 2001 film, told People. "Loaded with charm and physical ease, Ray was a natural in comedy and just a doll to work with. We had such a good time."
Liotta's rep confirmed to E! News on May 26 that the Goodfellas actor had passed away at the age of 67. At the time, Liotta had been in the Dominican Republic filming his new movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep.
In Sigourney's statement, she noted that although Liotta "may not be known primarily for his comic chops," he "brought impeccable timing and wit to everything he did."
"A true original and a lovely guy," she concluded, "gone much too soon."
Sigourney joins a growing number of fans, friends and fellow stars who have paid tribute to Liotta, who leaves behind daughter Karsen Liotta, 23.
Shortly after his death was confirmed, Liotta's Shades of Blue co-star Jennifer Lopez shared a moving message on social media. "Ray was my partner in crime...the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children," she wrote in part. "Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that's what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella."
On May 28, Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo reflected on their "magical" relationship in a message on Instagram. "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she began. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."
"He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known," she added, "and even that is an understatement."