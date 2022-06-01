America’s Got Talent Saxophone Player Moves Terry Crews to Tears in Must-See Golden Buzzer Moment

Watch : Heidi Klum's Kids Are Ready to Take Over America's Got Talent

Nothing can keep this saxophone player from making it to the America's Got Talent stage.

Avery Dixon's emotional performance on the season 17 premiere of America's Got Talent on May 31 brought host Terry Crews to tears and brought the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor to press the golden buzzer.

Terry shouted on his way from backstage to the judges table, "There's no need to vote!"

"Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now," he said. "And I want to tell you, man, you've been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who's got your back. And all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed, my friend."

Avery, 21, shared before his golden-buzzer worthy performance that he got bullied throughout elementary school for his voice and shape of his head.