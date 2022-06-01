Charlie Puth's Latest Confessions About His Sex Life Will Grab Your Attention

Watch : Charlie Puth in TEARS Over "Worst Breakup" of His Life

Charlie Puth is turned on like a light switch and he's not afraid to let it be known.

The "Attention" singer told Bustle many of his sexual truths in an article published May 31, including the reason why he can't listen to music during sex. Charlie, who is known for being unapologetically horny on his TikTok account with over 16 million followers, said he can't vibe to music under the sheets because he will only analyze it in true Charlie fashion.

He told the outlet, "I will analyze the music playing in the background and I'll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard."

Aside from being horny on main, he is also known on the video sharing app for being able to identify the note of anything, portraying his full musical nerd persona for fans to love and joke about. While his attention to music may explain why he is unable to keep it up with tunes in the background, he shared that the first song he masturbated to was "This Love" by Maroon 5.