Hailey Bieber Credits This "Game Changer" for Helping Her Mental Health Journey

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Procedure After Stroke

Hailey Bieber is a wife, a model and an open book when it comes to her mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hailey got candid about how she nurtures her emotional and mental well-being.

"There are several things I like to do to check in with myself," the model noted in a video posted to her YouTube channel on May 31. "One of those things being talk to somebody you trust."

Hailey also shared that she talks with a therapist—a practice that has been a part of her journey for the past four years.

"It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning; but the more I've grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged."