Physical Season 2 Sneak Peek: Danny Tells Sheila He Can Change

Watch : Apple TV+ Physical Exclusive Sneak Peek

Season two of Physical is on its way, and Sheila has a bone to pick with Danny.

The second season of Physical—starring Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel—premieres June 3 on Apple TV+. This season finds Ruth, who has successfully launched her first fitness video, torn between loyalty to her husband and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

And in an E! News exclusive sneak peek at the season's premiere, we get a first look at Sheila trying to have a serious conversation with her husband, Danny.

"I need to talk to you," Sheila says to Danny in the clip, before telling herself, "Say it: how you feel, what you need."

"I didn't mean to blurt all those things out last night," she says, with Danny responding, "don't apologize."

"I wasn't going to, but we need to find time to sit down and—" Sheila continues before her husband interrupts her.

"You don't need to because you were right to say those things, I heard you," he tells her.