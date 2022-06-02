Natasha Bedingfield Unmasks All the Secrets Behind The Masked Singer Tour

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

Natasha Bedingfield has a pocketful of secrets about this summer's hottest new tour.

After appearing as Pepper on season 6 of The Masked Singer in 2021, the 40-year-old performer fell in love with the reality show where celebrities face off against each other in elaborate costumes to conceal their identities.

Now she's ready to bring Fox's hit show on the road this summer as host of the Masked Singer 2022 North American tour.

"I had a really good conversation with the producers and as they explained to me what this show is about, they really convinced me to join," Natasha exclusively shared with E! News. "I found out that this show has a story line just like any kind of show that you might go watch on Broadway."