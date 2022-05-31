Gotham Knights' First Trailer Kicks Off With Batman's Death

Watch : Misha Collins Knew "Supernatural" Was a Hit When…

We've heard of starting things with a bang, but this is extreme—even for Batman.

The trailer for Gotham Knights, premiering in 2023 on The CW, opens with Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) delivering some bad news to the Caped Crusader's son Turner (Oscar Morgan). "It's your father," Harvey says. "He's dead."

And it only gets crazier from there.

"My father believed that each of us could become a light and bring a new dawn to Gotham," Turner says at his father's memorial service. But his hopes are fleeting, as, after Bruce Wayne's death, the city of Gotham devolves into chaos and everybody becomes a suspect—including Batman's own son.

Harvey and Gotham PD bring in Turner and a group of potential suspects, including the Joker's daughter Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan). Turner is forced to choose between aligning himself with the outcasts or sticking on the side of Harvey and the cops.

Come on, this is Batman's son. You know already know what decision he makes.