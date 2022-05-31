America's Got Talent—and So Do the Kids of the Show's Famous Cast

Talent certainly runs in the America's Got Talent family.
Ahead of the season 17 premiere on May 31, the cast of the hit NBC competition series told E! News' Daily Pop what special skills their kids would showcase if they were competing on the show.
An accomplished model, host and businesswoman herself, judge Heidi Klum shared that her youngest daughter, Lou Sulola Samuel, 12, takes after her father, Grammy Award—winning artist Seal.
"She loves to sing. She plays the piano. She plays the ukulele," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the AGT red carpet. "So maybe she got that from her dad. Maybe she got his singing genes."
In addition to singing, judge Simon Cowell revealed that his son, Eric Cowell, 8, possess a unique musical gift. "[Eric] actually can play the piano by ear," he said. "I've noticed that he can pick up a song and he can literally play it on piano."
Judge Sofía Vergara's 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, is a great cook, but she joked, "I don't know if that works for AGT, though."
Host Terry Crews' son Isaiah Crews, 17, caught the acting bug from his father and currently stars on the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle. But he's not the only Crews kid following in the family footsteps.
"My daughter, my 19-year-old [Wynfrey Crews], is writing with him, and they're writing projects for Nickelodeon together," Crews told Daily Pop. "We got the family biz going."
While they love seeing their kids shine, the AGT cast lives for watching people from across the country leave it all on the stage.
"Every year, we see an abundance of new people," said Klum. "People we've never met before, you know, we hear their story, we see their talent, and it's like bonkers at times."
"You are not gonna find anybody who loves this job more than me," Crews added. "I would be the host of this show for free. My wife [Rebecca King-Crews] hates when I say that, but I would."
America's Got Talent season 17 premieres Tuesday, May 31, on NBC.
