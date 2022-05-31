America's Got Talent—and So Do the Kids of the Show's Famous Cast

Watch : Heidi Klum's Kids Are Ready to Take Over America's Got Talent

Talent certainly runs in the America's Got Talent family.

Ahead of the season 17 premiere on May 31, the cast of the hit NBC competition series told E! News' Daily Pop what special skills their kids would showcase if they were competing on the show.

An accomplished model, host and businesswoman herself, judge Heidi Klum shared that her youngest daughter, Lou Sulola Samuel, 12, takes after her father, Grammy Award—winning artist Seal.

"She loves to sing. She plays the piano. She plays the ukulele," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the AGT red carpet. "So maybe she got that from her dad. Maybe she got his singing genes."

In addition to singing, judge Simon Cowell revealed that his son, Eric Cowell, 8, possess a unique musical gift. "[Eric] actually can play the piano by ear," he said. "I've noticed that he can pick up a song and he can literally play it on piano."

Judge Sofía Vergara's 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, is a great cook, but she joked, "I don't know if that works for AGT, though."