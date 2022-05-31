How Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden Use "Fexting" to Avoid Arguing in Front of Secret Service

Watch : President Joe Biden & First Lady Mourn the Loss of Dog Champ

All couples butt heads, but the Bidens have a presidential way to hash it out.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published May 31, Dr. Jill Biden shared that even she and President Joe Biden have disagreements—but they have a special way of hashing things out.

Their method of choice? "Fexting," as the first lady explained in the publication's June/July 2022 Freedom Issue.

She shared that she and her husband handle their spats by texting each other rather than fighting in front of the Secret Service. And it seems Dr. Biden knows very well how to get her point across to President Biden via SMS.

She recalled a time when she typed out a message to him in a moment of anger. "Joe said, ‘You realize that's going to go down in history,'" she shared. "'There will be a record of that.'"

As for what she wrote in that text message, Dr. Biden teased, "I won't tell you what I called him that time."