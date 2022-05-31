From Jen Shah to Lisa Vanderpump, Here Are the RHODubai Cast's Favorite Bravolebrities

Bravo fans will be the ones to decide how The Real Housewives of Dubai stacks up in comparison to the network's many other franchises. However, one thing is for sure: These first-time Housewives have watched—and learned—from the best.
The cast revealed as much as they all eagerly listed off Housewives when asked to name their favorites during a Q&A following a screening of RHODubai's premiere episode—set to officially air on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Unsurprisingly, many of those names belonged to OGs like Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel. "I thought that she was very, very witty, sharp, funny," Caroline Brooks said. " Loved her."
Other standouts for her were Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks (who made a cameo in the RHODubai trailer!), and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville. Of the latter, Caroline added, "She was a hot mess but I couldn't look away. She would just say whatever!"
Lisa remained a popular pick for the rest of the RHODubai cast as well. "She's definitely iconic," Sara Al Madani said, while Nina Ali described the Vanderpump Rules star as her "alter ego."
"Also, Kyle Richards," Nina added. "I can really relate to Kyle. But Lisa's just next level."
Caroline Stanbury, who's close friends with many of her fellow Real Housewives, gave a shout-out to both Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna, along with Dorinda Medley. "I love her," Caroline said of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two star. "She's just fun. I've known a lot of them for years and years."
Showing love to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Lesa Milan named Teresa Giudice as one of her favorite Bravolebrities, in addition to Kenya Moore and Dorit Kemsley. As Lesa put it, "Dorit can dress!"
And last but certainly not least was Chanel Ayan, who gave what's perhaps the most Real Housewives answer of all: "I think the best Housewife is me, because they've never seen me before."
"After me," she continued, "I will give it to Jen Shah."
The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
