The Real Housewives of Dubai's Season 1 Taglines Revealed

Crafting a Real Housewives tagline is no easy feat—especially during a debut season—but the ladies of Dubai have all managed to deliver.

Bravo debuted the impressive collection of zingers ahead of The Real Housewives of Dubai's highly-anticipated premiere on Wednesday, June 1. Starring on the network's first international installation of the hit reality TV franchise are Dubai's first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan, Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury, fashion designer Lesa Milan, prolific public speaker Sara Al Madani, real estate developer Caroline Brooks, and entrepreneur Nina Ali.

Together, they're sure to bring the drama and opulence, all while making the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground. As Nina's tagline cleverly put it, "If you think money can't buy you happiness, you clearly haven't been to Dubai."

The rest of the RHODubai cast came out swinging with similarly iconic lines, from Chanel's denouncement of her haters to Caroline's glittering gold declaration.