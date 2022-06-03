Stranger Things' Monster Vecna Is a Not-So-Subtle Symbol of Depression

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: Hawkins Goes HORROR

Despite all of the cast members' warnings, nothing could have prepared viewers for the emotional journey that is season four of Stranger Things.

The Netflix show takes a surprising turn in Volume I, tackling subject matter like depression and therapy through its monsters. For those who have struggled with their mental health, the allegory is a strikingly accurate representation of what it's like to deal with an illness like depression.

The first character killed by the terrifying monster Vecna is Chrissy, a cheerleader who seemingly has it all going for her. Her boyfriend is the captain of the basketball team and she's one of the most popular girls in the school. But her peers don't know that she's secretly struggling to sleep at night and is plagued by anxiety. Then, she's just gone, having been taken by Vecna.

After another student falls victim to Vecna, Max, played by Sadie Sink, steals her guidance counselor's records. As she's reading over the counselor's notes on each student, Max realizes that she and the others were suffering the same symptoms: nosebleeds, headaches, nightmares and past trauma.