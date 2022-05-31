RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Teases Sheree Zampino's "Refreshing" Debut

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is just getting started. And some cast members aren't ready for what's to come.
"I'm scared," Garcelle Beauvais admitted during E! News' Daily Pop on May 31. "This season, it's a roller coaster ride."
Hopping abroad for that ride as a "friend of" is Sheree Zampino, who Garcelle recruited. And while Sheree is certainly no stranger to fame—she's Will Smith's ex-wife, after all—Garcelle said that the Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. entrepreneur wasn't exactly prepared for all of the drama that comes with being a reality TV star.
"I threw her in," Garcelle joked. "It is Housewives."
Still, "She really holds her own in life," Garcelle continued, "but I think she was surprised when she got on the show, because every 15 minutes, she'd be like, 'What the hell? What did you get me into?'"
Overall, Garcelle said she thinks RHOBH fans will find Sheree "refreshing." And regardless of who they favor out of the other cast members—including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne—viewers are sure to see them get plenty of camera time.
"We're going to have a lot of episodes," Garcelle teased, "so there's a lot for everybody. And everybody's tested throughout the season."
The drama didn't end when filming did, though. "Off the show's been a lot," Garcelle explained. "A lot's happened, and normally we let it play out and then we get to the reunion, but I feel there is another show outside of the show happening."
The way Garcelle sees it, the off-camera charades can be traced back to one person: Erika. More specifically, Erika throwing Garcelle's book in the trash and then posting it on her Instagram Stories. Put simply, said Garcelle, "There's a lot going on."
Catch up with all of it by scrolling through the below gallery, a complete timeline of RHOBH's off-screen drama.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. You can also stream new episodes next-day on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)