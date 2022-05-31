Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Breakup, Denies Cheating Rumors

Watch : Cardi B REACTS to Billie Eilish's Alleged "Weird" Comment

Matthew Tyler Vorce said he isn't the bad guy.

A source close to Matthew confirmed to E! News that Billie Eilish ended her relationship with him recently. In a May 30 Instagram Story, he responded to the Billie fans who accused him of cheating.

"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do," the actor wrote over a poster of A24's movie Men. "Live your own life."

Matthew directly addressed the cheating rumors, writing, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

E! News reached out to Billie and Matthew's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

While Matthew, 30, and Billie, 20, kept their relationship private, the two first sparked romance rumors in April 2021, when they were seen grabbing coffee during the "Happier Than Ever" singer's staycation in Santa Barbara, Calif. Billie was photographed wrapped in his arms with her head on his shoulder.