Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Affordable Travel Size Hair Straightener With 4,600+ Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Got big travel plans this summer? Amazon has everything and anything you need to make your trip as easy and stress-free as possible, from a handheld luggage scale that can save you hundreds on excess baggage fees to affordable sunscreen that can prevent pesky sunburns. Today, we've got a cute little product that Amazon shoppers say you'll never want to travel without.
The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron is basically the baby version of the shopper-fave BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Straightening Iron. Like the larger version, the mini uses Nano Titanium technology which protects the hair from damage while smoothening and straightening the hair. It has over 4,600 five-star reviews and shoppers say it not only gets the job done, it exceeds expectations. Plus, it's dual-voltage so you can use it internationally.
Whether you're traveling this summer or you just need a small flat iron to keep at your desk for touch-ups, this mini straightening iron from BaBylissPRO is a product you'll want to snag ASAP. To learn more and to see why Amazon shoppers can't get enough, check out the below.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron with Travel Pouch
The ByBylissPRO Mini Straightening Iron is a compact, 6-inch, travel-ready flat iron made to smooth, straighten and give your hair a nice shine. It features Nano Titanium plates, which provide even heat distribution. It's also lightweight, dual voltage, easy to pack and comes with a travel pouch. According to numerous Amazon reviewers, this is the perfect tool to have while traveling, but many have also used it at work and the gym.
Wondering what actual shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron Reviews
A shopper shared, "I originally purchased this straightener for international travel and I'm so glad I did. It was extremely easy to pack and use while traveling. The heat resistant case meant I could straighten my bangs, immediately toss the straightener into the case and then into my luggage without having to worry about damaging my belongings. I now use this straightener for weekend trips and even daily touch ups for my bangs. I highly recommend!"
Another said, "I love the fact it doesn't burn out my hair. It makes my hair soft and shiny. A lot better than my old iron. Ordered the larger size to straighten my long hair faster. I used the small one for my bangs. I love this product."
Someone wrote, "I bought this mini iron and the full size one of the same brand. It heats up quick, my hair doesn't get caught in it and it's easy to use because it's small. I have thick, coarse hair so, I mostly use the large iron for styling, and this one for touch ups. It's too much work to use this iron for my whole head. Both irons impart a nice shine and do what you'd expect. I had a CHI iron before this and the plastic switch broke. Had I known that this was such a great product, I would've thrown away the CHI iron and bought this a long time ago."
A reviewer shared, "I have had my CHI straightener for over 10 years. It has always 'gotten the job done,' but I've also questioned how much damage it did to my hair, and if I could find a smaller more portable one that might do a better job. Problem solved! This little straightener is amazing! I have thick, shoulder-length, very curly hair. I also live in the south (basically in the swamp) and have a long walk to work every morning. By the time I'm finished walking to the building my hair is a giant frizzy mess, so I have been desperate to solve the issue. No frizzy hair, no large heavy flat iron, just smooth and silky straight locks. Job done!"
"Love it! Purchased this for a trip to New Zealand and Australia. So much more compact and lightweight than your standard straightening iron. The dual voltage is built in so I did not have to purchase a converter. Although smaller than my normal flat iron, the blades are still large enough that it only took me about five extra minutes to flat iron my hair. I have long, 8-10 inches past my shoulders, medium thick hair. Would absolutely recommend," a shopper wrote.
Still shopping for hair products? TikTok proves the K18 mask is worth the hype.
—Originally published June 1, 2022 at 3 AM PT.