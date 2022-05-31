Star Wars Releases Statement Against Racism in Support of Moses Ingram

Watch : Ewan McGregor & Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Play Fun Star Wars Game

Star Wars is standing up for its newest Inquisitor.

After Moses Ingram—who plays former Jedi-turned-Imperial Inquisitor Reva Sevander in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi—received racist and hateful messages online following the May 27 series premiere, the franchise stood up for her on social media.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," the official Star Wars account tweeted on May 30. "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

In case there was any doubt about their message, the account followed it up with a matter-of-fact message: "There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."

After the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses shared some of the vile messages she had received on Instagram, some using racist language and questioning why she was hired. She said there were hundreds of them.

"There's nothing anybody can do about this. There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate," Moses said in a video posted on Instagram. "I question my purposes in even being here in front of you saying that this is happening. I don't really know."