Tory Burch Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Bags, Sandals, Swim & More With Prices Starting at $39

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Memorial Day weekend may be over, but that doesn't mean the incredible sales have come to an end. In fact, we've got a sale you'll definitely want to take advantage of, especially if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for summer.
Tory Burch recently added hundreds of new items to their sale section, and the deals are so good, you can find items over 60% off. Whether you're shopping for chic new bags, shoes or accessories, you're guaranteed to find something you love. You can even find deals on swimwear starting at $39.
Traveling this summer? Tory Burch has several classy and cute crossbody bags that will keep your hands free to explore. We're obsessed with the Miller Phone Crossbody, which is basically a bag version of their iconic logo sandals. It's also on sale for just $129, which is nearly $100 off the original price.
If you love Tory Burch, we highly recommend shopping ASAP as items tend to sell out super quick. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and sale styles at Tory Burch today. Check those out below.
Tory Burch Miller Phone Crossbody
Tory Burch's Miller Phone Crossbody features can hold an iPhone Pro and features the brands iconic logo collection. It's made of smooth leather and is even finished with a stylish tassel. You can add this to your wardrobe for $129.
Tory Burch Eleanor Card Case
This classy and functional card case is made of soft Italian leather and features hand painted edges to give it clean lines.
Tory Burch Mini Minnie Flip-Flop
Give your flip-flops a much needed upgrade with the Tory Burch Mini Minnie Flip-Flop. Right now, they're on sale for 50% off. We'd hurry with these as sizes and colors are selling out fast.
Tory Burch Kira Enamel Slider Bracelet
This super cute slider bracelet was inspired by retro friendship bracelets. It's adjustable, and made to give you the perfect fit. Plus, the green citrine color is perfect for the season. Right now, it's on sale for $69.
Tory Burch Tory Sneaker
These retro-inspired sneakers are soft, lightweight and can be worn dressed up or down. According to Tory Burch reviewers, these sneakers aren't only stylish, they're also super comfortable. You can snag a pair today for nearly 50% off.
Tory Burch Ella Printed Market Tote
The Ella Printed Market Tote is chic, lightweight, large enough to fit an 11-inch laptop, and on sale now for $149. It's made of canvas and there are several patterns to choose from, all of which are perfect for the season.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals
Tory Burch's Miller Cloud sandals were designed to "feel like heaven." These sandals feature a molded ‘70s cork sole that's lined in soft suede and Tory Burch's iconic graphic logo that's been laser-cut with hand-painted edges. It's available in plum and black, and right now it's on sale for $159.
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag
The Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag is one of the brand's most-loved styles. It's made of soft pebbled leather and features an embossed Double T. Right now, you can get this cute golden sunset bag for $219.
Tory Burch Robinson Printed Card Case
The Robinson Printed Card Case is made from scratch-resistant leather, so it's built to last you a long time. It's perfectly sized for smaller purses or to fit into your pocket.
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide
Tory Burch's Double T Sport Slides have go-to summer sandals written all over them. Right now, you can snag a pair in this stunning Tory Red and gold for $139.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag
Tory Burch shoppers adore the "classy" and "cute" Kira Chevron camera bag. Although it's compact, it's roomy enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max. Right now, it's on sale for over 30% off!
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out the last day of Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Sale with deals up to 70% off with an additional 15% off on top of that.